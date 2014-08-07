Tiger Woods Playing A Practice Round Is The Biggest Story Of The PGA Championship

In a modest surprise, Tiger Woods showed up at the PGA Championship on Wednesday and played a last-minute practice round.

Many doubted Tiger would play at all this week after he withdrew from the WGC Firestone with a back injury on Sunday. The WD came after Tiger missed four months due to back surgery this spring and struggled to regain his form once he returned.

The Tiger Woods Era is probably over. Tiger probably won’t catch Jack Nicklaus in career majors. But if there’s any doubt that Tiger is exponentially more popular than any other golfer on tour, just observe the reaction to him practicing on Wednesday.

Fans on the course flocked to the 1st tee to watch him:





The Golf Channel aired live footage of him walking through the parking lot to get to the driving range before that:





The crowds were nuts:

Tiger Woods is about to tee off in the final pairing of the final round. What? Oh, my bad. Practice round. Crowd threw me off.

— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) August 6, 2014

Fellow golfer Ryan Palmer decided to photobomb Tiger and his massive crowd:

