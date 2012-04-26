Tiger Woods Is Hosting A Vegas Weekend That Includes A $10,000 Poker Game And Bon Jovi

Photo: Getty

Tiger Woods is hosting “the weekend of your life!” at the Mandalay Bay in Vegas this weekend, according to his website.On Friday night, he’s hosting Tiger’s Poker Night, and on Saturday he’s throwing Tiger Jam — featuring Jon Bon Jovi.



First of all, hold all of your indignation, because it all benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The weekend costs $10,000.

Here’s what you get:

A seat at Friday night’s poker game.

Two nights in a suite at THEhotel (its actual name) at Mandalay Bay.

Two VIP tickets to Tiger Jam.

The winner gets to play golf with Tiger Woods.

Tiger’s Vegas exploits went public after his sex scandal exploded in 2009. So it’s kind of tough to hear the words “Tiger Woods” and “Vegas” without giggling.

But it’s all for charity, so more power to him.

