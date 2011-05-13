Tiger Woods WITHDRAWS After A Disastrous 9 Holes

Update: After turning in a hideous score card on the front nine, Tiger Woods has decided to pull out of the Players Championship, citing multiple injuries.



Woods had been sidelined by a knee injury for the last month, which kept him from playing at all. Clearly it was bothering him today as he shot a six-over, 42 through nine holes.

Original: It’s still early in the Player’s Championship, but Tiger Woods is already playing himself out of contention.

Woods is +5 through 5 (which is closer to a score we’d happily shoot on our local track).

Golf Channel reporter Jason Sobel has been live tweeting Tiger’s round and it looks really bad. Woods triple bogeyed the fourth hole after plunking a shot into water.

Then on the fifth hole, he shanked an approach into the gallery. He followed that with a chip shot well past the hole.

Sobel says Woods’ “give-a-heck meter may be on empty right now?”

Of course, Tiger doesn’t play well at the Player’s Championship, and really he’s just using this as a tune up for the U.S. Open which is in June.

Tiger hadn’t touched the golf clubs for 4 weeks thanks to a knee injury.

