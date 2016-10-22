Tiger Woods told Stephen Colbert a great story about how playing Call of Duty 8 hours a day humbled him

Tiger Woods made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, during which he revealed that over the course of his recovery from multiple back surgeries this past year, he spent as many as eight hours a day playing the video game “Call of Duty”.

Why, you may ask, did the 40-year-old, 14-time major champion and father of two dedicate so much of his time playing the popular first-person shooter video game?

The answer is simple: to keep alive the competitive spirit that was — and hopefully still is — such an edge of his on the golf course.

In the end, Woods revealed, the experience was a humbling one.

Said Woods:

“I like to practice and compete all day, that’s one of my things, I like to grind it out. The thing is, I wasn’t able to do it on the golf course. So I applied my same intensity and my craft, my focus to “Call of Duty.” Don’t laugh! I would spend eight hours a day, I would get a 30-minute lunch break, I would be in my reclined grandpa chair, playing, and then I thought I was good, cause I got through the campaigns, no big deal. And then I went online. And when seven-year-olds are beating you from around the world … humbling.”

Woods confirmed to Colbert that he will play his first tournament since August 2015 at the Hero World Challenge in early December. If the competitive spirit isn’t there, know we’ll know why: eight hours a day playing COD just wasn’t enough.

