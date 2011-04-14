Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 Has Series' Largest First Week In Sales

By M.H. Williams

Electronic Arts announced today that the Tiger Woods PGA Tour franchise saw its largest launch week sales in the series’ 14-year history. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters sold 225,000 units, beating out the previous record holder Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 by 17 per cent in the U.S. The iOS version of the title was the number one top-grossing sports game on Apple’s App Store throughout the launch week. Digital revenue on consoles also rose 200 per cent year-over-year for the franchise.

“We expected fans to be excited about the Masters and for sales to be up significantly. We’re pleased that they are,” said Peter Moore, President of EA Sports. “Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 12: The Masters has earned rave reviews, and fans have played nearly two million rounds at Augusta National Golf Club during the first two weeks.”

In addition, the franchise reached a number of milestones this week, including:

More than 7 million games played on all courses.

On consoles, fans played the equivalent of 2,515 PGA TOUR seasons in online tournaments.

Over 184 million golf shots taken, 1.5 million achievements and trophies unlocked and 12 million course mastery objectives completed.

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters was developed by EA Tiburon and is available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii, and iOS.

