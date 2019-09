Photo: PGA.com/Facebook

Tiger stunk today.Actually, he played his worst first round ever at a PGA Championship, finishing 7-over par. He has a lot of work to do tomorrow if he wants to stay alive. Do you think he can do it?



Let us know below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.