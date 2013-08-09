Tiger Woods Is In Big Trouble After Falling Apart On Final 7 Holes

Tiger Woods got off to a great start in the first round of the PGA Championship, but when he missed an easy birdie putt things quickly fell apart and he finished at 1-over (71), six shots behind the leader.

Only moments before, Woods hit his second great approach shot of the round on the second hole (his 11th hole of the round) but then missed the easy 3-foot putt, and instead of pulling within one shot of the lead, remained two back.

Two holes later, on the par-5 fourth hole, Woods used his driver for the first time and hit the ball into the rough. And instead of a what should have been a birdie opportunity, Woods would go on to bogey the hole.

But the real disaster came on the ninth hole (the final hole of Tiger’s round). His approach shot came up short of the green and landed in deep rough. His next shot was just 20 yards from the green, but he couldn’t manage the rough and left the ball short and in the bunker…

Woods would go on to double-bogey the hole. If Tiger didn’t hit a beautiful save from the bunker on the eighth hole to save par, the final seven holes would have been even worse.

This opening round doesn’t bode well for Tiger’s chances. In recent majors, he has fared well on Thursday and Friday. It is the weekends that have caused him trouble. And before the second round even begins, Woods is already fighting an uphill battle.

