Tiger Woods Is Broken And It's Depressing As Hell

Tiger Woods is mid way through his second round at the PGA Championship.

It’s not going well.

He’s four over par. He’s hitting the ball all over the planet. He’s walking gingerly.

Normally when a player loses it, the TV network broadcasting the golf is polite enough to stop showing the player. For instance, when Rory McIlroy had his meltdown at the Masters, we stopped seeing him after a certain point.

But, with Tiger, his whole round is being streamed through the PGA’s app. So, we can still see his flame out.

It’s hard not to watch. It’s also depressing as hell.

Woods is arguably the greatest player in the history of the game. But right now, he’s a gimpy shell of himself. He looks lost and sad. He’s in the same group as Phil Mickelson, and Mickelson is blowing him away. Ten years ago that sentence would be unthinkable.

Woods is coming off back surgery, so he deserves some slack. Nobody, other than him, expected him to do much. Perhaps this is just the result of rust from not playing. Perhaps his back heals this winter and he returns to form next year.

Perhaps.

Or maybe, this is it. Maybe we’re never going to see him playing well again. Maybe he doesn’t win another major. Maybe he doesn’t win another tournament. Back injuries tend to linger for golfers.

Either way, this is a sad end part to his career.

He was the greatest player in world. He was dominant. Then he came undone by his own arrogance. First by cheating on his wife with a bunch of porn stars. Then by believing he could constant change his swing with no repercussion on his game. And now, most recently, by returning too soon from a serious injury.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.