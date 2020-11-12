At Tiger Woods' lowest point, his caddie refused to take another job, and Tiger rewarded him by continuing to pay him

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Joe LaCava and Tiger Woods at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods offered his caddie Joe LaCava the chance to work with another golfer after Woods underwent his fourth back surgery and looked unable to play golf.

LaCava turned down the opportunity and stuck with Woods.

According to ESPN, Woods was “generous” in supporting LaCava during the four years of on-and-off-again work.

Woods and LaCava are preparing to defend the 2019 Masters facing yet another long layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When Tiger Woods was at his lowest point, his caddie Joe LaCava stuck by him.

Woods is back at Augusta National this week, preparing to defend his 2019 Masters victory, a win so improbable that even he doubted it would happen.

From 2014-2017, Woods underwent four back surgeries in three years, making several comeback attempts, only to drop out of tournaments with ongoing physical ailments. He also was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of pain medications from his back surgeries.

According to ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, in 2017, believing he was done as a competitive golfer, Woods offered LaCava the chance to caddie for someone else. LaCava refused, instead choosing to be loyal to Woods. LaCava reportedly believed Woods had more golf in him and would have wanted to return to Woods, even if he took another job.

“It meant a lot to me,” Woods told ESPN in 2019. “Joe could have left and had pretty much any bag that was available, his reputation is that solid. But he didn’t. He hung in there with me. Joe’s a great person and very loyal, and I appreciate it.”

Over those four years, LaCava caddied for Woods only 24 times. LaCava told O’Connor that he passed the time with house projects, chores, and taking his children back and forth to college.

However, according to O’Connor, Woods was “generous” to the LaCava family during the periods of inactivity.

“There were days I didn’t like not doing anything,” LaCava said. “When I say days it was months, maybe a year in [2017] where I said to myself, ‘It sucks, because I feel like I need to work.'”

After Woods’ huge win at the 2019 Masters, he and LaCava shared an emotional hug. Later in the night before going to bed, LaCava told O’Connor that Woods sent him a text message.

“Appreciate you hanging in there with me,” it read. “I love you like a brother.”

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava celebrate winning the 2019 Masters.

Woods and LaCava have endured another long break

Since March, Woods has only played in six total events because of the coronavirus pandemic. He doesn’t have any top 20 finishes.

LaCava and Woods had a five-month break this year, during which LaCava said he mostly sat around.

“I haven’t been doing much,” LaCava told the website bunkered in July. “I live in Connecticut and the weather was crummy, so, for the first two months with the virus, I was Netflix-bound. I watched them all. There’s a big old dent in the couch.”

He said he and Woods hadn’t spoken much during the break.

“Haven’t heard from him much. Probably exchanged two or three texts. I don’t bother him, he doesn’t bother me.”

LaCava said in August that Woods looked rusty and needed more repetitions as they prepared for tournaments.

Woods told reporters on Tuesday that he is hopeful the Masters will be the moment he puts his entire game together.

“I haven’t put all the pieces together at the same time, whether it’s I’ve driven well or hit my irons poorly,” he said. “Or I’ve put the ball striking together, and I haven’t putted well. And then I’ve had it where I’ve putted well and I’ve hit it poorly. I haven’t played a lot, obviously.

“But it’s been gearing up for the major championships and trying to understand what we have to deal with, this year with COVID and trying to be safe, and I was hesitant to come back and start playing, and that’s why I waited as long as I did and came back at Memorial. From there, I really haven’t put all the pieces together, and hopefully that will be this week.”

