The Real Reason Why Tiger Woods Throws Hissy Fits After Bad Shots All The Time

People always criticise Tiger Woods for the expletive-laden temper tantrums he throws on the golf course.But Hank Haney says in his new tell-all book that these hissy fits are actually productive, and Tiger even freaks out on purpose sometimes.



Haney says that Tiger has an remarkably ability to shut off all emotion — which allows him to both close out tournaments and maintain focus in the wake of incredible success.

The infamous outbursts are part of this emotional control, Haney explains:

He [flipped out] a lot and was always criticised, but he was expert at getting rid of all the negative emotion by the time he’d arrived at his next shot. He told me that he often got angry on purpose because it allowed him to get rid of frustration, and also served to motivate him and improve his focus.

He releases his pent-up emotion, then goes back to normal immediately.

Counter-intuitively, the outbursts — which would signal the beginning of a mental collapse for most players — actually calm him down.



Here’s Tiger “getting rid of all the negative emotion” by cursing at the 2010 Masters:

