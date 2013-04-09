Tiger Woods Once Owned A Tricked-Out Golf Cart With Spinner Wheels

In light of last week’s video of Bubba Watson driving a hovercraft golf cart, here’s an anecdote that we had totally forgotten about: Tiger Woods once owned a tricked-out golf cart.



Hank Haney, Tiger’s old swing coach, wrote in his book last year that the cart had, “spinner wheels with a TW logo, a stereo system, and a top speed of 28 miles per hour.”

That’s twice the speed of a normal golf cart.

Haney coached Tiger from 2004 to 2010. It’s unclear when Tiger owned the cart, or if he still has it.

It sounds awesome, and we fully support any attempt to make golf carts more exciting.

Still, it pales in comparison to Bubba’s hovercraft golf cart:

