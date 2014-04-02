Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of The Masters After Back Surgery

Tiger Woods will not play in the 2014 Masters after having surgery on his injured back.

The injury, which forced him to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago, has been bothering him since last fall.

He underwent a “microdiscectomy for a pinched nerve” that will take a few months to heal, he announced.

Here’s what he said in the announcement on his website:

“After attempting to get ready for the Masters, and failing to make the necessary progress, I decided, in consultation with my doctors, to have this procedure done.” “I’d like to express my disappointment to the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons that I will not be at the Masters. It’s a week that’s very special to me. It also looks like I’ll be forced to miss several upcoming tournaments to focus on my rehabilitation and getting healthy.”

It’s the first Masters since 1994 that he won’t play in.

He said he hopes to return to action this summer.

Tiger is still ranked No. 1 in the world — which could be in jeopardy depending on how deep into the summer he goes without playing.

The Master starts next Thursday, April 10th.

