Tiger Woods Is Not Planning On Making Up With Sergio Garcia

Earlier this month golfers Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia got into a back and forth, petty argument. In short, Garcia accused Woods of trying to distract him during a shot and Woods said that it was not intentional.



Woods, who is known for being curt with the media, gave a simple answer when he was asked if he thought about calling up Garcia and making up: “No.”

Classic Tiger, via Yahoo! Sports:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.