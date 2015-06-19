One shot sums up how terrible Tiger Woods is right now

Tiger Woods shot a 10-over 80 in the opening round of the US Open. It’s easy to see that his game is in a terrible place. But there was one shot in the first round that summed things up perfectly.

Woods started the 617-yard par-5 18th hole with a drive in the fairway. He then went with a 3-wood, apparently intent on trying to run the ball up the hard fairway to reach the green in two shots.

That’s when things went horribly wrong, leaving Fox Sports commentators Joe Buck and Greg Norman nearly speechless.

Woods’ shot barely got off the ground, skipping off the fairway after about 15 yards and then just barely clearing the bunker right in front of him before settling into the second bunker.

Maybe more telling is the commentary by Buck and Norman.

Norman had more than his fair share of meltdowns at major championships and yet both he and Buck both sound embarrassed for Tiger, with Norman only saying, “I don’t know what to say” and Buck noting how hard it is to watch.

The replay showed just how terrible the ball was coming off the club.

Tiger, who is often angry when he hits a bad shot, was not angry this time. Rather, he looked despondent.

Tiger’s game is an absolute mess right now. But if there is a silver lining it is that Tiger has learned to take it in stride. Despite shooting 80+ for the third time this year, he still found time after the round to make a joke at playing partner Ricky Fowler’s expense.

“The bright side is,” Tiger told the media. “At least I kicked Ricky’s butt today.”

Woods shot 80. Fowler shot 81.

