Tiger Woods doesn't know when he's going to play golf again, and his future sounds bleak

Scott Davis

Tiger Woods was having an extremely up-and-down season when he announced in September that he would have another back surgery.

Woods has dealt with a multitude of injuries in recent years, and this most recent back surgery was the second such procedure he’s had in the last two years.

Though the PGA season is over, with big tournaments just around the corner in 2016, it doesn’t sound like Tiger is going to be ready to play for quite a while.

Speaking for the first time since his surgery, Tiger gave an update on his health, and it doesn’t sound good.

What’s he doing to get his body right?

Of course, given his injury history, Woods does need to be cautious:

Tiger said that the need for another back surgery surprised him because he thought it was just hip pain. He said he wanted to build upon a strong performance at the Wyndham Championships, but his body couldn’t hold up.

Tiger also spoke on other issues, and it all sounded incredibly bleak. As for how else Tiger spends his time:

And his thoughts on Kobe Bryant’s retirement, which coincidentally sound like a reflection on his own future:

At this rate, it sounds like it may be a long time before we see Tiger again. Back injuries and surgeries are serious matters, and if Tiger hasn’t even started rehab yet, he may really be far away from returning.

Given that golfers can have extended careers, this doesn’t mean it’s the end for Tiger, unless he simply unwilling to continue playing at a diminished skill level. However, after this depressing press conference, it sounds like Tiger is further away from a return to glory than ever.

