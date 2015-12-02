Tiger Woods doesn't know when he's going to play golf again, and his future sounds bleak

Tiger Woods was having an extremely up-and-down season when he announced in September that he would have another back surgery.

Woods has dealt with a multitude of injuries in recent years, and this most recent back surgery was the second such procedure he’s had in the last two years.

Though the PGA season is over, with big tournaments just around the corner in 2016, it doesn’t sound like Tiger is going to be ready to play for quite a while.

Speaking for the first time since his surgery, Tiger gave an update on his health, and it doesn’t sound good.

“There is no timetable … Literally taking it day-by-day and week-by-week.” — Tiger Woods on his return to competitive golf. #PGATOUR

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2015

What’s he doing to get his body right?

Hasn’t starts rehab. Functionality is “I walk. I walk. And I walk some more.”

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2015

“There is no light at the end of the tunnel. I have no idea when I will be back. I listen to my Doctors. That is all I know.” Tiger Woods

— Ron Mintz (@PGATOURNEWS) December 1, 2015

Of course, given his injury history, Woods does need to be cautious:

@TigerWoods “I’ve had 3 surgeries on the same spot and haven’t started any type of rehab, I walk right now…I honestly don’t know.”

— George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) December 1, 2015

Tiger said that the need for another back surgery surprised him because he thought it was just hip pain. He said he wanted to build upon a strong performance at the Wyndham Championships, but his body couldn’t hold up.

Tiger also spoke on other issues, and it all sounded incredibly bleak. As for how else Tiger spends his time:

“I am really good at playing video games. That how I pass a lot of my time.”

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2015

“I miss playing soccer with my kids. I can toss the ball but I cannot bend over.I am not athletic.I can’t do anything athletic.” Tiger Woods

— Ron Mintz (@PGATOURNEWS) December 1, 2015

Happy with career. Anything beyond this is “gravy”.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2015

Talking about missing his dad. “When people are partying on Cinco de Mayo, that’s the day I buried my dad.”

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2015

And his thoughts on Kobe Bryant’s retirement, which coincidentally sound like a reflection on his own future:

Talking about Kobe. “Only so many jumps in the body.”

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2015

At this rate, it sounds like it may be a long time before we see Tiger again. Back injuries and surgeries are serious matters, and if Tiger hasn’t even started rehab yet, he may really be far away from returning.

Given that golfers can have extended careers, this doesn’t mean it’s the end for Tiger, unless he simply unwilling to continue playing at a diminished skill level. However, after this depressing press conference, it sounds like Tiger is further away from a return to glory than ever.

