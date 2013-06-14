Meet Tiger Woods' Niece Cheyenne, A Pro Golfer Who's Now A US Open Reporter

Tiger Woods’ cracked up laughing at a seemingly banal question at his US Open press conference on Tuesday.



It turns out that Tiger cracked up because it was his niece — Cheyenne Woods — who was asking the question.

At age 22, it looks like Cheyenne is going to follow her uncle’s footsteps into the golf world. But it’s unclear if she’ll be doing it as a player or a reporter.

She’s covering the US Open this week as a journalist for Back 9 Network. She has made a bunch of videos from Merion already this week. That’s the reason she was at her uncle’s press conference on Tuesday to begin with.

Here’s the exchange between them:

Since she graduated from Wake Forest, she has played professionally in some LPGA and Ladies European Tour events.

She played in the US Women’s Open and the LPGA Championship in 2012, missing the cut in both. But last fall she failed to get her LPGA tour card at qualifying school.

She now plays predominantly in Europe.

She has her uncle’s stare down pat:

