Who Will Be Tiger Woods' Next Caddy?

Tiger Woods shocked the golfing world yesterday when he announced that his longtime caddy Steve Williams would no longer be his partner on the PGA Tour.This begs the question, who will be Tiger’s next caddy?



There are several worthy candidates on tour who may be looking for a more lucrative opportunity with the world’s richest athlete.

Chad Reynolds – Former caddy for Vijay Singh, current caddy for Nick Watney Why is he a good pick?: Reynolds is a no-nonsense caddy. He would be direct with Tiger, and his quasi-holistic approach to the game may help the former world number one with his inconsistent drives. Jimmy Johnson – Former caddy for Nick Price, current caddy for Steve Stricker Why is he a good pick?: Johnson is a calm presence holding the bag. If Tiger ever gets all wound-up and loses his focus, Johnson will say the right things to calm him down.

Kevin Fasbender – Current caddy for Rory Sabbatini Why is he a good pick?: Kevin and Rory are practically best friends, but if Tiger wants to straighten out his drive, Fasbender is his guy.

Jim MacKay – Current caddy for Phil Mickelson Why is he a good pick?: Here is one way to re-ignite the Woods-Mickelson rivalry. MacKay has caddied for Phil ever since 1992, and is considered to be Phil's left-hand man, but everybody has their price and Tiger has the money to write a big check.

Damon Green – Current caddy for Zach Johnson Why is he a good pick?: Green is a former tour player himself, so perhaps he would better understand Tiger's struggles than most other caddies. His somewhat conservative approach may do wonders for Woods. Tony Navarro – Former caddy for Adam Scott and several others Why is he a good pick?: Adam Scott recently broke off his working relationship with Navarro, which means he's essentially a free agent, although he has been working with Angel Cabrera as of late. There aren't any caddies more fiery than Navarro which could help Tiger shake the cobwebs out.

Scott Tway – Current caddy for Scott Verplank Why is he a good pick?: Scott is a pretty funny guy, so Tiger will be thoroughly entertained while trekking on golf courses all over the world, but perhaps that's not the best thing for his focus. However, Tway comes from a golf family, and his club IQ is superb.

Alastair Matheson – Former caddy for several golfers, current caddy for Geoff Ogilvy Why is he a good pick?: Matheson has been on tour for years and is considered a veteran caddy. He works best with all-around players which Tiger certainly was in his heyday.

Scott Gneiser – Current caddy for David Toms Why is he a good pick?: Gneiser believes in studying and finding out as much information as he possibly can about a golf course. As a result of that, he's always prepared and he can read fairways and greens exceptionally well.

Fluff – Fomer caddy for Tiger Woods, current caddy for Jim Furyk Why is he a good pick?: Mike 'Fluff' Cowan was Tiger's first caddy so they both go way back and there would be no learning curve between the two. They also recently worked together at the 2010 Ryder Cup. As long as Fluff promises to never reveal what Woods pays him again, perhaps Tiger will ask him to come back. Once Tiger gets this caddy thing sorted out, perhaps he can try his hand at breaking some records The 25 Sports Records That Are Impossible To Break>>>

