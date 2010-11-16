Tiger Woods' New Lair REVEALED

Photo: jeffrealty.com via curbed.com

The aerial shot above is the first reveal of the newly complete Jupiter Island, Fla., spread of golfer-cum-philanderer—or philanderer-cum-golfer, depending on your perspective—Tiger Woods.Commissioned by Palm Beach-based Realtors Cary and Jeff Lichtenstein, the photo offers an eagle’s eye view of elements of the on-property golf course, including a tee box, three greens, and three pot bunkers—all to help Woods hone those skills he so mightily displayed at this weekend’s Australian Masters.



Also shown: the main house, which Woods has dumped $15M on in renovations, adding a 6,400-square-foot gym, a media room, and an elevator. Four additional buildings grace the property’s 12 acres: a boathouse, golf training studio, stand-alone garage, and guesthouse. As for what Woods will make of those grand, gracious his-and-hers master bathrooms once he moves in—well, that remains to be seen.

