Tiger Woods Finally Hired A New Caddy

Photo: AP Images

Tiger Woods has finally found his new caddy after firing long-time friend Steve Williams, according to The Palm Beach Post.Woods scooped up Joe LaCava for his new caddy. LaCava will leave Dustin Johnson for Woods. Some may find this strange since Johnson is a young, promising golfer, and Woods hasn’t won in a long time.



LaCava said:

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of something very special. Tiger and I have been friends for a very long time, and I know what he can do.”

Woods too, is excited to begin working with LaCava. Hopefully LaCava can help Tiger finally rebound and start winning again.

