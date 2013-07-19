This Tweet Explains Why Tiger Woods Absolutely Must Play Well Tomorrow If He Wants To Win

Tiger Woods is -2, tied for fifth at the British Open.



He has a good chance to break his major drought this weekend. If it’s going to happen, though, he absolutely must have a good round tomorrow.

Why? Because Tiger is not a comeback artist. He only wins when he leads after three rounds, as golf writer Steve Elling tweeted:

So for Tee-Dub, it all comes down to Saturday? Why? Repeat after me in 1000-part harmony, “he’s never won a major without the 54-hole lead.” — Steve Elling (@EllingYelling) July 19, 2013

