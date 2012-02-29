Tiger Woods Almost Quit Golf To Become A Navy SEAL

Wait…what?



This may be the most unbelievable item you will read today, but according to an excerpt from Hank Haney’s new book, the Tiger Woods tell-all The Big Miss, Eldrick contemplated giving up his golf career to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the prestigious Navy SEALS. Tiger’s late father Earl was a Green Beret who served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Here’s what Haney said about Woods wanting to join the Navy’s elite unit…

“Tiger was seriously considering becoming a Navy SEAL. I didn’t know how he’d go about it, but when he talked about it, it was clear he had a plan….I thought, Wow, here is Tiger Woods, greatest athlete on the planet, maybe the greatest athlete ever, right in the middle of his prime, basically ready to leave it all behind for a military life.”

Wow…just wow. I’m inclined to take Haney at his word on this because in Tiger’s heyday, back when he was in his prime and winning tournaments upon tournaments, he was as close to Woods as anyone, a confidante in his inner circle if you will, and privy to a lot of personal information that the rest of us had no idea about.

Would Tiger have made it as a Navy SEAL? Their training is extremely rigorous, almost insane to the average person, but it’s done with a purpose—to weed out the less than desirables so that only the best of the best remain. So how would Tiger have fared? Hard to say, but considering that in his prime he was as focused and driven an athlete that there ever was, it would have been hard to bet against him.

