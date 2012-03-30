HANK HANEY: This Is Exactly How Tiger Woods Blew Out His Knee In A Navy SEAL 'Kill House'

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg slammed “The Big Miss” author Hank Haney this week, calling Haney’s assertion that Tiger actually tore his ACL at a Navy SEAL urban-warfare simulator in 2007 “simply not true.”But Haney hit back hard at a breakfast in New York this morning, offering fresh and specific details about how he says Tiger sustained his career-altering injury.



Haney said he was doing a golf clinic for a woman in Minnesota who told him that her husband was a Navy SEAL in California, and that he was there on the day Tiger blew out his knee. Later a friend of Tiger’s confirmed the story, Haney says:

“One of Tiger’s friends, who’s a very good friend of mine who’s in the book, his name is Corey Carroll and he told me, he said, ‘Hank, Tiger told me that that’s where he blew out his knee,'”

Haney then revealed the blow-by-blow of how Tiger got hurt, as relayed by Carroll:

“… He was in the kill house, he came around the corner, made a left hand turn, didn’t get himself braced into what’s called a ‘spring stance’ — that’s how they describe the stance when they brace themselves — I didn’t go into this much detail in the book. But he didn’t get in the spring stance, he got kicked in the side of the leg, and that’s what went on.”

Haney says in the injury took place at naval facility in Coronado, California.

Steinberg vehemently disagrees, saying in his statement, “Tiger’s injuries, and how they occurred, were exactly as described at the time they happened. Despite repeated claims that this is a golf book, it’s not.”

But Haney isn’t backing down, saying this morning, “When you accuse someone of that, then you’re forcing me to go into more detail. And I have a lot of detail.”

When the first excerpt of Haney’s book came out last month, the whole Navy SEALs thing looked like an odd, but insignificant anecdote. But now that the full details are out, Haney is making a much more meaningful claim — Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer ever, had an unhealthy military obsession that did real damage to his game and career.

Here’s the full transcript of what Haney said this morning:

He was at the place in San Diego. There’s a number of facilities there that have the “kill houses.” Coronado and one other place. I think it was Coronado because in one story he described how the guys would warm up by running up this hill, and that’s where the one in Coronado is, there’s this hill right where the kill house is.

But anyway I had heard about this from a lady I was doing a clinic for in Minnesota. And she said, “My husband’s a Navy SEAL in San Diego and he was there the day that Tiger hurt his knee.” I just kind of filed that away, and I thought, “Yeah, you know, I thought that running and tearing his ACL thing sounded a little funny.” But you know, just thought about that.

And then one of Tiger’s friends, who’s a very good friend of mine who’s in the book, his name is Corey Carroll and he told me, he said, “Hank, Tiger told me that that’s where he blew out his knee.” That he was in the kill house, he came around the corner, made a left hand turn, didn’t get himself braced into what’s called a “spring stance,” — that’s what they describe the stance when they brace themselves — I didn’t go into this much detail in the book. But he didn’t get in the spring stance, he got kicked in the side of the leg, and that’s what went on. That’s what he told a friend of mine.



