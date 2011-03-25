Tiger Woods Has An iPhone App That Will Teach You To Swing (A Club) Like Him

Tiger Woods’ new app that helps improve your golf swing debuted on the iOS app store yesterday and it has already climbed to #55 on the bestsellers list.



Developed by Shotzoom, Tiger Woods: My Swing costs $9.99 (with all the proceeds going to Woods’ charity) and boasts a variety of features to aid golfers. It allows you record your swing and compare it side-by-side with Woods’ and includes swing advice and how-to’s from Woods.

Plus the app is integrated with Golfshot.com, a golfing community with more than 500,000 members.

Oh, and there’s also updates from Woods himself and how he’s doing on tour. Woods has a strong personal voice present in the app, and has the ability to upload videos directly from his iPhone onto the app’s servers, according to Wired.com.

This is another step in the right direction for golf’s fallen superstar. Whatever you think of Woods off the links, he’s still the best golfer the world has seen in decades, even if his tournament performances have been mediocre since his return, there’s plenty of value in his golf brand.

And sponsors agree: Woods maintained his status as the world’s highest earning athlete due to his endorsements. As long as the app limits the advice to swings and not marriages, it’s a good move.

