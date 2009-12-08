Dear Publishers: Meet The Alleged Tiger Ladies With Stories To Sell

The hottest story in the country right now is Tiger Woods and his extra-marital activities.

Over the weekend, the number of alleged mistresses jumped to seven — seven! — and more could come out.

Some have shopped their stories to tabloids; at least one reportedly has been paid seven figures to keep quiet; and, according to RadarOnline, at least two other women are close to making deals about their relationship with Woods.

Regardless, publishers and other media elite are surely eyeing the salacious stories for a big book deal.

SEE THE TIGER WOODS MISTRESSES WHO COULD TELL ALL>>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”rachel-uchitel-1″

title=”Rachel Uchitel”

content=”Background: New York City club VIP hostess

History with Tiger: According to RadarOnline, Uchitel, 34, was flown to Australia to be with Tiger during a golf tournament, among other rendezvous.

Proof? Uchitel claims to have hundreds of emails and text messages details that prove the affair from the past five months, according to RadarOnline.

Willing to Talk? Probably not. Uchitel was reportedly paid between $1 million and $3 million by Woods to keep silent. Beforehand, she was entertaining six-figure offers to tell her story, according to RadarOnline.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28fb00000000003b34ff/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jamie-jungers-2″

Jamie Jungers

content=”Background: Las Vegas cocktail waitress and “aspiring” model

History with Tiger: TMZ.com reports that Jungers started her affair with Woods in the golfer’s suburban Orlando home in 2004 when she was just 20-years-old.

Proof? Nothing yet.

Willing to Talk? Yes. Jungers is ‘prepared to dish to a UK tab and has already lawyered up,’ RadarOnline reports. Jungers was behind the deal to tell the story and had shopped it to several papers; she did not want to be quoted but was directly involved in making the story public, according to the gossip site.

Image: Mirror“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d28490000000000cc83de/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”mindy-lawton-3″

Mindy Lawton

content=”Background: According to the Orlando Sentinel , Lawton is a 33-year-old waitress at the Perkins restaurant near Tiger’s Orlando home.



History with Tiger: In an interview with UK tabloid News of the World, Lawton describes how Tiger often came to her restaurant: ‘he would call in up to three times a week with golfing buddies after early morning practice sessions for his favourite breakfast of white egg omelette with broccoli and orange juice.’

Soon after she waited on him in May 2006, Woods invited her out for drinks at one of his favourite local bars, The Blue Martini, then told her to meet him in a parking lot near his house in Windermere. That night kicked off a year-long affair with multiple sexual encounters, which often took place in local public parking lots and at Woods’ home.

In the interview, she also details how she believed that they were deeply in love, and how she was heartbroken when ‘by 2007 Woods became more distant and he began ignoring her calls to his mobile.’



Proof? Lawton has not released any hard evidence.



Willing to Talk? She already has, in her exclusive tell-all with News of the World.

Image: News of the World“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d2f79000000000071956a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”kalika-moquin-4″

Kalika Moquin

content=”Background: Las Vegas nightclub executive

History with Tiger: Life & Style reported that the 27-year-old Moquin and Woods hooked up ‘a bunch of times’ in Las Vegas during the weekend of October 23.

Proof? Nothing yet.



Willing to Talk? Unclear — Moquin won’t confirm a sexual relationship. ‘It’s not appropriate for me to comment one way or the other,’ she told Life & Style magazine. ‘At this time, I’m just choosing to focus on my job.’

‘Sometimes I’ll deal with celebrities on my job on a day-to-day basis just to touch base with people,’ Moquin told Us Weekly. ‘But it’s completely untrue that there’s anything more than a professional, ‘How are you doing? Are you enjoying your time in Vegas?’ conversation.’

Image: Jack Colton“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d2c1e0000000000335a18/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jamiee-grubbs-5″

Jamiee Grubbs

content=”Background: According to E! Online, Grubbs is a 24-year-old cocktail waitress from L.A., who, prior to the Tiger scandal, was best known for her brief stint on the VH1 reality show, Tool Academy.

History with Tiger: According to The New York Daily News, Grubbs and Woods allegedly had an affair that lasted for 31 months and included around 20 sexual encounters. The NYDN reports that ‘Grubbs, who says she was 21 when she first hooked up with Woods in April 2007, told Us Weekly their romance began when the duffer tapped her on the shoulder and said, ‘You don’t look like you’re having any fun.”



Proof? This girl has actually has the documentation to back up her story, in the form of hundreds of sexy texts and one voicemail from Tiger. Grubbs has stored in her phone ‘more than 300 racy texts from Woods,’ according to her exclusive interview with Us Weekly. The clincher: a panicked voicemail from Woods, asking her to remove her name from her voicemail because his wife might be calling soon. Us Weekly has the message here.

Willing to Talk? She already has — to the tune of an estimate $100,000 from Us Weekly, according to MSNBC.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16a21b00000000001a7d33/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”holly-sampson-6″

Holly Sampson

content=”Background: The Huffington Post writes: ‘Who is Holly Sampson? According to her IMDb page, she is a 36-year-old actress whose film appearances include racy titles such as Descent Into Bondage and Diary of a Horny Housewife. Her filmography contains 85 titles, most of which appear to be pornographic or erotic films. She has also used the name Nicolette Foster.’

History: More details may come out soon, but for now the New York Daily News reports that ‘ the Los Angeles hottie – star of such recent adult films as ‘OMG, Stop Tickling Me’ and ‘Flying Solo 2’ – is ‘not denying she bedded Tiger.’

‘She has no comment on the matter,’ Sampson’s Denver-based lawyer Andrew Contiguglia told The News.’

Proof? None yet.

Willing to talk? There is no deal right now, but since she has hired a lawyer, it’s possible that Sampson is also shopping around for a tabloid willing to jump on her story. Hey, the girl is already a porn star; it’s not like a tell-all is going to ruin her reputation or anything.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1cf03d0000000000d82cd8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cori-rist-7″

Cori Rist

content=”Background: She’s described as a “Manhattan clubgoer,” according to the Mirror. The mother of one is also an aspiring fashion model, but the closest she got was modelling swimsuits in catalogues.

History with Tiger: Woods reportedly met Rist, 31, at the upscale Manhattan club Butter last year, according to the Daily News. Then the golf pro would fly her to ‘hook up with him on tour,’ reports the paper.

Proof? Nothing yet.

Willing to Talk? Probably. When the Daily News approached here for comment at her ‘posh pad’ on New York’s East Side, the response was ‘Not at this time.’

Image: CelebrityRadar.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d227000000000007b51d3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”unidentified-cocktail-waitress-8″

"Unidentified Cocktail Waitress"

content=”Background: The latest mistress is a 26-year-old former cocktail waitress in Orlando, Florida, according to The New York Post.

History with Tiger: The NY Post reports that she met Woods at the Roxy Nightclub in Orlando and is ‘claiming to have carried on a nearly two-year affair with him before and during his marriage to Elin Nordegren.’ Her attorney, Michael O’Quinn, says, ‘Her relationship was not a one-night stand. It was long-term, and it was witnessed by many people in this community . . . She has detailed knowledge of his life, his habits.’

Proof? Nothing yet, but she has hired a lawyer.

Willing to talk? We’ll see. O’Quinn told The NY Post that his client ‘now ‘has a corporate job’ and doesn’t want to be identified — yet.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/297a6c7950486749e7d1dc00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”unnamed-british-tv-presenter-9″

Unnamed British TV Presenter

content=”Background: This one is apparently a famous TV presenter in the UK. British tabloid The Sun reports that a sports marketing executive is telling them, ‘She’s really sexy and very well-known.’

History with Tiger: The same ‘golf insider’ details that Tiger ‘would hook up with her when he went to the UK.’

Proof? None yet.

Willing to talk? Maybe not. The Sun’s source is quoted as saying: ‘Both will be hoping this one doesn’t come out. It will take the scandal to a new level.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/297a6c7950486749e7d1dc00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”joslyn-james-10″

Joslyn James

content=”Background: Deadspin describes Tiger’s porn star number two as ‘a double-D brunette whose specialties include being double-penetrated on camera in many NSFW films.’

History with Tiger: James’ friend ‘Jorge’ spoke to Deadspin, describing how ‘Joslyn used love to talk about ‘all the freaky shit Tiger dug in bed,’ and that every time he’d come to town he’d pay for a visit.’ Classy.

Proof? Nothing but word-of-mouth for now.

Willing to talk? Deadspin says James wouldn’t return their calls asking for comment, so we’ll see.

Photo: Huffington Post“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e994c000000000023a3cf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”think-tigers-screwed-11″

Think Tiger's Screwed?

Check out how other sports stars went from riches to rags.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/68b9b9147813f249efeb6500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

