Tiger Woods Mistress Writes Whole Book About Having Sex With Tiger Woods

The first Tiger Woods tell-all–the first instalment in what will likely become a whole genre–is about to hit shelves.



The author, a New York escort named Loredana Jolie, previews it for the New York Post:

..the “largely endowed” golfer liked three-way sex with women, fantasized about men and was stuck in a marriage to an uncaring gold digger.

“He liked to watch girl-on-girl, and the girls would occasionally join us,” Loredana Jolie dishes in “The Real Diary: Lessons from the Good Time Girl to Champion.”…

“When I was having my relationship with Tiger. I was like on the seventh cloud especially from a sexual perspective,” she raves, apparently confusing Cloud 9 with seventh heaven. “There is at least no doubt about the fact that Tiger was awesome in bed.”

Etc.

Read more than you’ll ever want to know here >

