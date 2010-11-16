TIGER WOODS MISTRESS RACHEL UCHITEL SPEAKS: I'm Not Like All Those Other Tiger Girls

The woman whose sexts ended Tiger Woods’ marriage and hip-checked his golf career has finally broken her silence.



Rachel Uchitel is appalled that she’s being lumped in with all those big-breasted porn stars and waitresses that Tiger was hooking up with.

Uchitel has big breasts, yes–and they’re fake–but there’s just so much more to her that people aren’t talking about.

Namely, she cared about Tiger. And she’s from humble upbringings. And she’s suffering from “love addiction.”

(And she presumably got a huge settlement from Tiger, which is why we’re not hearing about the details. And she has a beach-front apartment in Malibu. And she’s starring on a new reality-TV show. And so on.)

Uchitel did, of course, suffer a major tragedy on 9/11, when her fiance was killed.

In her own words:

People have called me all sorts of names, but they don’t know me. I am not the same as the other girls and I never ever imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be caught up in a scandal like this…

If things had been different and 9/11 had never happened, my life would have taken a different course. I’d be fat and happy, living in a big house in Long Island with a load of kids…

I’m only telling my story now so that people can discover what sort of girl I am and learn the truth about me. If they still choose to hate me, then so be it. But I never set out to hurt anyone.’…

People don’t really understand love addiction, but I think a lot of women will relate to it,’ she explains. Instead of filling themselves with booze or drugs, love addicts become emotionally invested in a series of bad relationships. Since I lost [my fiance] Andy, I have always been looking for the perfect man. I wanted a man who would marry me, give me the house and children I long for. I plunged headfirst into relationships which I should never have been in…

The Daily Mail has the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.