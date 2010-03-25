Tiger Woods' Mistress Dribbles Out More Personal Text On The 'iBone'

Former Tiger Woods mistress and ex-porn star Joslyn James follows up posting cringe-inducing sex texts on her website with a rather tame update: An email from Byron Bell, his childhood friend and president of Tiger Woods Design. He arranged a flight for her to come to Miami in May 2007 and visit Woods.



Bell also reportedly bought a plane ticket for Tiger’s other mistress Rachel Uchitel so she could fly to Australia and be with Tiger as he played in the Australian Masters–which he won.

We don’t think this email is as career-crushing as the texts. But we’re wondering what else Joslyn has in store.

