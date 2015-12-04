Tiger Woods reveals that he has already accepted that he may never play again

We may have already seen the end of Tiger Woods’ career on the golf course.

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods spoke to the media and gave one of the most depressing interviews ever, when he said there was no timetable for returning to competition following his latest back surgery. Now, in a new interview with Lorne Rubenstein of Time, Woods indicates that there is a real possibility that he will never return to the PGA Tour.

Woods was first asked about not having a timetable to return from this injury and brings up the possibility that he may be done as a professional golfer.

“I know that, one, I don’t want to have another procedure,” Woods said. “And two, even if I don’t come back and I don’t play again, I still want to have a quality of life with my kids. I started to lose that with the other surgeries.”

But then Woods took it a step further when Rubenstein asked Tiger if he would be OK with never playing again. Woods makes it clear that he has already accepted that never playing again is a possibility and that he is fine with it because his kids are so important to him.

On the one hand, it is good to hear that Woods is still hoping to come back. It is also good that Woods is at peace with where his career is right now and that there is a real possibility that it is over. On the other hand, most golf fans are not, and to hear Woods talk about the stark reality and that we may never again see him stalking the leaderboard while wearing red on a Sunday, is sad.

Hopefully we will see him again, but it is time to start bracing ourselves for the possibility that he is indeed done.

