Tiger Woods Finally Won A Golf Tournament, And Now Everyone Thinks He's Going To Dominate Again

After destroying the field at Bay Hill this weekend en route to his first win in two years, Tiger Woods is now the Vegas favourite to win the Masters.The online sportsbook Bovada puts him at 5/4 odds. Rory McIlroy is the second favourite at 13/8, followed by Luke Donald and Lee Westwood.



The way Tiger won last weekend is the biggest reason to make him the favourite.

It was a vintage Tiger performance — he dominated the par fives early in the week to surge into the lead after 54 holes, and then went into par-mode on Sunday to seal the win.

His putting, the great weaknesses in his game of late, also seemed to come around. He holed bunch of 6-10 footers to save par — a staple of his dominance during his peak years.

Who knows if Tiger will maintain this level of play in two weeks at Augusta. We’ve seen him play solid rounds over the last few years only to regress. But the way he won yesterday was a carbon-copy of the way he used to win, which is the most encouraging sign yet that he can still return to form.

The always-classy New York Post thinks he’s back too:

