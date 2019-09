Photo: Getty

Tiger Woods will play in this year’s Masters Tournament.Here’s what Tiger told Good Morning America Thursday:



“I’ll be there. Don’t worry about it.”

Tiger also said the stiffness in his Achilles tendon is gone and he’ll start hitting balls again Friday.

The Masters Tournament begins April 5.

