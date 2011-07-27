Tiger Woods Is Finally Moving Into His $55 Million Bachelor Pad And Practice Facility In South Florida

Tony Manfred
image

Photo: www.jeffrealty.com and AP

Tiger Woods will move into his $55 million mansion and practice complex on Jupiter Island, Florida sometime in the immediate future.

The Palm Beach Post says he’s only waiting for ex-wife Elin to move into her own $12.2 million mansion to make the move complete.

Tiger bought the property for $35 million in 2006. He reportedly spent another $15 million rebuilding the main house and constructing his “dream” practice facility.

The property sits on 12 acres, and features a tennis court, a gym, a lap pool, and a dock for his $10 million yacht, Privacy.

The practice facility consists of four tournament-level holes, in addition to a video centre and a special putting studio.

“It’s also set up so I can hit shots out of my second-story studio,” the bachelor wrote on his website in March.

An aerial view of the property

A satellite image of Jupiter Island (Tiger's complex circled)

Tiger's full, 12-acre property

The 10,000 square-foot main house

The dock and four-hole golf course

Construction of the course began in April of 2010

It sits on 3.5 acres

The complex is part of the $15 million Woods spent in renovations

It was completed in August of 2010

The bunkers contain multiple types of sand to simulate different courses

He used a variety of grasses to simulate different green conditions

The longest club he can hit on the course is a 7-iron

The course is just one aspect of the practice facility

It also includes an enclosed video and putting centre

He is set to move into the complex any day now

How does it compare up with one of the toughest courses in the world?

