Tiger Woods Is Finally Moving Into His $55 Million Bachelor Pad And Practice Facility In South Florida

Tiger Woods will move into his $55 million mansion and practice complex on Jupiter Island, Florida sometime in the immediate future.

The Palm Beach Post says he’s only waiting for ex-wife Elin to move into her own $12.2 million mansion to make the move complete.



Tiger bought the property for $35 million in 2006. He reportedly spent another $15 million rebuilding the main house and constructing his “dream” practice facility.

The property sits on 12 acres, and features a tennis court, a gym, a lap pool, and a dock for his $10 million yacht, Privacy.

The practice facility consists of four tournament-level holes, in addition to a video centre and a special putting studio.

“It’s also set up so I can hit shots out of my second-story studio,” the bachelor wrote on his website in March.

