Tiger Woods Just Took The Lead At The Players Championship With A 20-Foot Eagle Putt

Tiger Woods is responding impressively to his disappointing weekend at the Masters.
He just grabbed a tie of the lead at the Players Championship with a 20-foot eagle on No. 2 (his 11th hole of the day).
He’s -9 now and he’s doing it at TPC Sawgrass — a course than historically gives him trouble.
He’s not hitting it particularly well — he got lucky on No. 2 when his drive kicked back into the fairway. But he’s figuring out ways to pour in birdies.
We’ll have video of the eagle when it pops up.
