Tiger Woods' favourite TV Show Will Not Surprise You At All

Tiger Woods’ favourite TV show is South Park, according to an excerpt from Hank Haney’s new tell-all that appeared in Golf Digest.Of course it is.



Tiger loved the show so much that he “seemed proud” when it eviscerated him in cartoon fashion after his sex scandal blew up, Haney claims.

Haney’s book, “The Big Miss,” comes out next week and contains some pretty damning stuff.

You can watch a clip of the Tiger episode here. It’s raunchy and dumb, which is apparently right up Tiger’s alley. >>

