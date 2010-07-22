Tiger Woods Lost $22 Million In Endorsements In 2010

Photo: AP

In Sports Illustrated’s annual “Fortunate 50” ranking of the highest-earning American athletes, Tiger Woods is still No.1 on the list with more than $90 million.But, as the AP points out, if you look back at his 2009 numbers, you can see that Tiger’s endorsement deals have gone down from $92 million to $70 million.



That’s a decline of $22 million! Some of the sponsors he’s lost inclue Gatorade, AT&T, and Accenture. (At least he still has Nike.)

But with the sex scandals and Tiger’s struggles on the course, no one should be surprised by his fall from grace in the endorsement world.

