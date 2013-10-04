Tiger Woods Looks Really Old Without A Hat

Tiger Woods is balding, and it’s very disorientating.

He’s always been a little light on hair up top, but he typically wears a hat so we don’t get the full effect.

Tiger feels younger than he is, maybe because he was a teen phenom when he burst onto the scene. But he’s 37 and his best days (including hair days) are probably behind him.

Here’s a photo from a President’s Cup party that Lindsey Vonn just posted. He looks older than usual:

Here he is with a hat two months ago. Much younger looking:

The pace of balding appears to be accelerating. At the Met Ball last May his hair seemed a little fuller:

Ouch:

My 7-year-old just saw Tiger Woods at the Prez Cup opening ceremony and asked, “Is that Tiger Woods’ dad?” #ouch #nohatmakesadifference

