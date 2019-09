Tiger always wears red on Sundays, and new girlfriend Lindsey Vonn is doing the same today at Augusta.



It hasn’t helped.┬áTiger has yet to make a birdie and has fallen out of contention on the front nine.

But still, gotta appreciate the effort.

Red top, black bottom:

And Lindsey:

