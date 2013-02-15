rumour: Tiger Woods' Relationship With Skier Lindsey Vonn Is Heating Up

Photo: Getty Images

The rumours of Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn’s relationship are too widespread to ignore at this point.There’s a big US Weekly exclusive today saying the two have been getting closer with each other’s families. Vonn’s brother gave ski lessons to Woods’ kids, according to the report.



In addition, Tiger sent his private jet to Austria last week to retrieve Vonn after she tore her ACL in a nasty crash.

A source told People, “She’s not freaked out by his past, and that’s really appealing to him. He really does deserve to be happy. He has been flogging himself for three years, and it’s good to see him moving forward.”

According to US Weekly, they met in April of 2012 and things got “romantic” this fall.

The two stars aren’t speaking publicly about it, so we’re still firmly in the rumour stage here.

If they ever make the relationship public, it’ll be a big step for Tiger. He has tried to stay under the radar since his many affairs were revealed three years ago. We’ve barely heard a peep about his private life.

But given his star power and his past, something is eventually going to come out, and he’s eventually going to have to come to grips with being in a public relationship.

It’ll be a new chapter in the Tiger Woods saga, and it might actually be good for him.

The Vonn rumours come just a few weeks after competing rumours came out that Tiger is trying to get back together with his ex-wife Elin.

