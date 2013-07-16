The Tiger Woods-Lindsey Vonn British Open Date Has The Golf World In A Tizzy

Lindsey Vonn was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods during his British Open practice round today, and it’s the talk of the golf world.



The Golf Channel show Morning Drive had an extensive conversation about it, and every golf blog (and us!) has a photo breakdown of the semi-date.

Golf Channel’s Damon Hack called it a “preemptive strike” against the British tabloids, while his co-host Charlie Rhymer called it an “unusual situation.”

Golf Digest’s Tim Rosaforte said on the show, “We’ve never seen anything like this before, right? You know how intense Tiger is or tries to be during practice rounds. And now he’s got Lindsey sitting there on the putting green for him.”

She was indeed sitting on the putting green, which is kind of strange:

No one seems particularly outraged by it. But as we saw when Johnny Miller blamed Caroline Wozniacki for Rory McIlroy’s slump last week, these things are fickle.

This could be cited as the reason for Tiger’s downfall if he plays poorly this week:

OVER THE LINE?!

