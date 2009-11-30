Tiger Woods' Lawyer Mark NeJame: Who Is He?

Tiger Woods hired the “Johnnie Cochran” of Central Florida.



Every city has attorneys that are near household names, and criminal defence attorney Mark NeJame appears to be one in Orlando.

NaJame is so far advising Woods to keep quiet — he told the press yesterday that Woods and his wife, Elin, would not be submitting to an interview with the police.

Woods is not his first high profile client. NeJame has represented boy band guru (and now prisoner) Lou Pearlman and the grandparents of Caylee Anthony, the toddler whose body was found last year and whose mother was charged with her murder.

NeJame is the founding partner of NeJame, LaFay, Jancha, Ahmed, Barker & Joshi, according to his firm bio. It also states he has practiced criminal defence for 25 years and received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. In 2005 he was named one of “Orlando’s 50 Most Powerful People” and has made a variety of television appearances, including on CNN, The Today Show, The Dr. Phil Show and Nancy Grace.

Some may know him from his on-air argument with legal commentator Nancy Grace on CNN over Grace’s coverage of the Caylee Anthony case. He accused Grace of sensationalizing the case and she calls him a liar. In the below clip, NeJame certainly appears unafraid of advocating for his clients — and certainly gets under Grace’s skin.



