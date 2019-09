Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and en.wikipedia.org

Tiger Woods last won a golf tournament on September 13, 2009.In the 23 months since then, the world has witnessed unbelievable changes.



Here’s a glimpse of what politics, pop culture, sports, and world affairs looked like when Tiger last tasted victory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.