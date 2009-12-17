Tiger Woods' Las Vegas Charity Concert Cancelled

A Las Vegas-based source told me today that Tiger Woods’ annual charity concert in Vegas, called Tiger Jam, has been officially canceled.



The 11-year event, which regularly sold out the 12,000 seat Mandalay Bay Events centre and has featured A-list acts No Doubt, Bon Jovi, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Christina Aguilera and Van Halen, has raised millions for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

