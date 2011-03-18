WATCH: Tiger Woods Tells Jimmy Fallon He's Spent The Last Year 'Playing Bad Golf'

The Tiger Woods Redemption Tour stopped by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night.



And you know what? Success.

For the most part, the golfer/tabloid wonder spent the entire interview trying to let his mega-watt smile do the talking. Fallon happily played the role of enthusiastic supporter.

“Thank you for having the courage to come on a late-night comedy program, because it must have been a painful and awful situation, the whole thing you went through,” the host said. “But from a comedian’s standpoint and my monologue writers, thank you! So much! It kind of wrote itself. I mean, balls, shafts, holes, foursomes. It really writes itself. Thank you! Thank you!”

So Tiger, what have you been doing for the last year and a half?

“Nothing. Nothing. Playing bad golf.”

In 2009, the last time Woods appeared on the show, he and Fallon battled in Tiger Woods Golf ’10. The host gleefully brought up the memory and rubbed his victory in Tiger’s face.

“I know, you beat me. Blah blah blah blah blah,” the golfer said to laughs from the audience.

Does Tiger like his caddy? Of course.

“He picks up the clubs I throw,” Woods said in a charming reference to his less-than-angelic behaviour on the course.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.