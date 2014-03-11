Tiger Woods Is So Bad Right Now That Breaking Jack Nicklaus's Record Is Out Of The Question

A week after withdrawing from an event because of a back injury, things were not much better for Tiger Woods at Doral where he finished 5-over par and had one of the worst rounds of his career.

Things are so bad right now for Tiger that his chase to break Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 career major championships is no longer even debatable.

Woods shot a 78 (6-over) in the final round at Doral. It was just the eighth round without a birdie in 1,128 career rounds on the PGA Tour.

The score of 78 was also Tiger’s worst ever at Doral, an event he has won seven times, and was the worst final round score of his career in 312 career Tour events.

Woods showed that he is still capable of playing good golf, shooting 6-under in the third round to move into a tie for fourth place. But his round on Sunday made it clear that he is not healthy enough to compete over four days to win a golf tournament, much less a major.

On Sunday, Tiger admitted that his back problems are not going away anytime soon.

“It’s the same thing. If it flares up, it flares up,” Woods said (via FoxSports.com). “It’s just a matter of keeping it calm…It would be nice to have a week off where I can shut it down and get some treatment.”

It is early in the season, but Woods’ 71.0 scoring average would be the worst of his career (see chart below) and a far cry from where his game was when he was winning majors.

At 38 years old and with 14 career major championships, Tiger is still technically on the same pace as Nicklaus who won his 15th career major at the age of 38. But Tiger is not getting any younger and his back problem looks like one that isn’t going away anytime soon.

Nicklaus’s record of 18 major championships will

still come up when The Masters rolls around. But the discussion will be quick and decisive.

The record is safe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.