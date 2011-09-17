Jack Nicklaus Says Tiger Woods Can Still Beat His Record If He Fixes "The Five Inches Between His Ears"

Photo: PGA.com/Facebook

Jack Nicklaus thinks Tiger Woods still has a chance to beat his record of 18 career majors.”I mean Tiger has a great work ethic, he’s a great competitor, the most talented kid on the planet right now,” Nicklaus told the AP. “He’s not going to go away.”



Woods can reach the mark “if he gets the five inches between his ears squared out,” Nicklaus said.

Tiger currently sits on 14 majors, but hasn’t won one since his scandal broke in the fall of 2009.

