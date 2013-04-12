Jack Nicklaus Says He's Never Had A Conversation With Tiger Woods For Longer Than Two Minutes

AP ImagesGolf legend Jack Nicklaus revealed that he and Tiger Woods have barely ever talked to each other in an interview with Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.



Tiger is notoriously competitive, and Nicklaus hinted that that’s the reason he has tried to keep his distance.

Nicklaus told the AP:

“I never really had a conversation with Tiger that lasted more than a minute or two — ever. He stayed away from me from a conversation standpoint. Never had a conversation on the Masters in general. I’ve said, ‘Hello, how are you doing? Nice playing this year.”

He also said that he once invited Tiger to his course in Florida but he never came:

“I asked him when he came to Florida if we wanted to come to The Bear’s Club. He stayed away from it. He didn’t want to intrude where I was. He never told me why, but other people told me, ‘He says he didn’t feel comfortable being there where I was because that was a record he was trying to break.’ I said, ‘I don’t care about that. We’d like to have if you want to play and be part of it.’ He comes out and plays quite often. I’d include him in everything. But everybody has their own personality. That’s not a fault. It’s not a criticism. It just is what it is.”

Tiger is chasing Nicklaus’ record of 18 all-time major championships. Maybe if and when he reaches that goal, he’ll strike up some sort of friendship with Jack. But at the moment it appears Tiger would rather keep to himself.

