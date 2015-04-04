Tiger Woods is playing the Masters

Tiger Woods announced that he’s playing the Masters, ending his two-month break from competitive golf.

He released this brief statement:

“I’m playing in the Masters. It’s obviously very important to me, and I want to be there. I’ve worked a lot on my game and I’m looking forward to competing. I’m excited to get to Augusta and I appreciate everyone’s support.”

It’s Tiger’s first tournament apperance since he pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open with a back injury. Before that, his chipping game was in such bad shape that many wondered whether he had developed the yips.

