Tiger Woods Is Just Behind The Leader At The PGA Championship

It is still early in the second round of the PGA Championship, but once again, but Tiger Woods is atop the leaderboard.Tiger needed to sink a 15 foot putt on the first hole just to save par. He rebounded on the par-5 second hole, missing an eagle putt, and birdied to move to 4-under. Tiger birdied No. 4 to pull within one shot of the lead at 5-under.



5:21 Truly in the spirit of the Olympics, the leaderboard at the PGA is one of the most diverse you’ll ever see at a PGA Tour event. We’re used to seeing a bunch of Americans and Englishmen, but look at all the different countries represented:

5:09 Tiger had to settle with a par on the relatively easy par-4 1st, after he slid a 15-20 foot birdie putt by the hole. Meanwhile, Carl Petterson has jumped back into the lead at 5-under after he birdied No. 16.

4:52 All things considered, Tiger has to be pleased with his position with nine holes remaining, given how poorly he’s struck the ball today. Woods hit just three greens in regulation, yet he played the outward nine 1-under par. If he can zone in with his mid-irons, Woods has a good chance to put up a low score today.

4:47 Tiger nearly ended the front nine on a high-note after almost chipping in from off the green for birdie.

Here’s the shot he faced, and the ball was tracking straight into the hole:

The ball died on the uphill slop just before falling into the hole:

4:36 There’s still hours of golf to be played, but Vijay Singh’s early round of 69, which was completed in a partial monsoon and sqall-conditions, is undoubtedly the score to beat. Singh’s 3-under round has him at 4-under for the tournament, and he’ll likely either in or near the lead by the end of the day.

4:31 One of the undercovered aspects of the 2012 PGA Championship is just how difficult it’s been for fans and media members to get to-and-from the course. Kiawah Island is a relatively secluded spot in southeastern South Carolina, and a two-lane highway provides the only entrace and exit. As a result, traffic has been a nightmare, and it takes hours for people just to make it back to the mainland.

Here’s a photo Sports Illustrated writer Stephanie Wei just tweeted out, showing hundreds of people already leaving to beat the traffic, knowing that it could be night before they make it out. This is with players like Tiger and Rory McIlroy still on the course.

4:28 Tiger’s approach play got him into trouble again on No. 8, as he pulled an iron into a greenside sandy area, and was unable to get up and down for par. He drops to 4-under, but still has a share of the lead.

4:24 Due to the wind, the Ocean Course is markedly more difficult than in round one — and the pace of play has slowed to a crawl as players plod around the course. A 10 to 15 minute delay on each tee box waiting for the group ahead is a common occurence.

4:15 On the par-5 seventh, Tiger laid up with his second shot but his approach to the green was well short. He had to pitch well left of the hole to avoid a ridge, but made a lengthy par putt to avoid giving a shot back. Meanwhile, all the other leaders continue to fall back in the windy conditions at the Ocean Course.

4:00 While Tiger was waiting to play the seventh, a massive 579-yard par-5, the leaders began to crumble. Gary Woodland double bogeyed No. 8, and Ryo Ishikawa carded a bogey on the eighth, giving Tiger the outright lead.

