Tiger Woods Is On Crutches

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tiger Woods is using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left leg to make sure he’s healthy enough to play the U.S. Open.The U.S. Open is June 16-19 at Congressional. Woods says he’s doubtful to play in The Memorial Tournament next week in Dublin, Ohio.



Woods says he’ll be ready for the Open with proper treatment and rehab. He is bothered by pain in his left knee, left Achilles’ tendon and tightening in his calf. He says doctors have not mentioned surgery.

Woods spoke Tuesday at Aronimink Golf Club to promote the upcoming AT&T National.

Woods withdrew after only nine holes this month at The Players Championship. He also fell out of the top 10 rankings for the first time in 14 years.

