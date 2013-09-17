Tiger Woods Is Not Wearing Red During The Final Round Of The BMW Championship

The final round of the BMW Championship was postponed until this morning with Tiger Woods (-9) trailing Jim Furyk (-13) by four strokes.

But when Woods started his round, he looked different. He was not wearing his signature red top that he wears during the final round of all tournaments. Instead he was wearing a long-sleeved black top. It does appear that he is wearing a polo with a black collar under the top. Even if the polo is red, it is not visible and it just looks weird not seeing Tiger in red.

Here is the view from the front…

And the view from the back…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.