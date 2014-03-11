Tiger Woods Has Been Lifting So Many Weights It Could Be Hurting His Golf Game

Tiger Woods has always loved lifting weights, but now some people in the golf world think he’s taking it too far.

His old coach Hank Haney told Sirius XM in January that he’s too muscular this year:

“He does a lot of the gym stuff. I know you need to do some for golf, no doubt about it. You need to be in shape, you need to avoid injury, but my opinion is he really overdoes that. … I look at him now and a lot of guys mentioned on the telecast, he looks bigger this year.”

When his increasingly troubling back injury flared last weekend, some (including Ian Poulter) speculated that he hitting the gym too hard was the cause.

The guy is jacked now. All these pictures are from the last month:

We have no idea what caused his back issue. Tiger is insanely competitive, and an intense workout regimen has always been a part of his life.

Some think it’s becoming an issue now as he’s getting older:







Think you will find 75% of injuries are caused in the gym. RT @PaulAzinger Tigers WD aside, there needs to… http://t.co/4GRusA6cDl

— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 3, 2014

@IanJamesPoulter Ive been saying this for some time and getting ridiculed for it. Stretching/yoga makes more sense to me

— Paul Azinger (@PaulAzinger) March 3, 2014

A piece of advice for Tiger Woods – if your back hurts all the time, STOP LIFTING A MILLION POUNDS OF WEIGHTS.

— Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) March 3, 2014

Last year he looked a little leaner:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.