Tiger Woods Has Been Lifting So Many Weights It Could Be Hurting His Golf Game

Tony Manfred
Tiger woods jacked 12Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has always loved lifting weights, but now some people in the golf world think he’s taking it too far.

His old coach Hank Haney told Sirius XM in January that he’s too muscular this year:

“He does a lot of the gym stuff. I know you need to do some for golf, no doubt about it. You need to be in shape, you need to avoid injury, but my opinion is he really overdoes that. … I look at him now and a lot of guys mentioned on the telecast, he looks bigger this year.”

When his increasingly troubling back injury flared last weekend, some (including Ian Poulter) speculated that he hitting the gym too hard was the cause.

The guy is jacked now. All these pictures are from the last month:

Tiger woods jacked 17Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger woods jacked 16Chris Trotman
Tiger woods jacked 15Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Tiger woods jacked 13Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Tiger woods jacked 11Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

We have no idea what caused his back issue. Tiger is insanely competitive, and an intense workout regimen has always been a part of his life.

Some think it’s becoming an issue now as he’s getting older:



Last year he looked a little leaner:

Tiger WoodsGetty Images
Tiger woods orange shirtMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

